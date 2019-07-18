Meridian Public School District principals gave updates during a school board meeting Thursday afternoon.
Victor Hubbard, principal of Meridian High School said there was an increase in the science scores from 17 percent proficiency to 49 percent for the 2018-2019 school year. Hubbard said the increase was because of Saturday boot camps and tutorials for students.
Jeffery Blackmon, principal of T.J. Harris Upper Elementary School said teachers will focus on project-based learning this upcoming school year. Project-based learning involves students being actively involved in a classroom activity over an extended period of time.
