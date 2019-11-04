Meridian police: Woman knew stepfather was target in August shooting death

A woman charged in connection with an August shooting death in Meridian knew the victim was going to be shot, police said.
Shaterrica K. Hayes, 19, was charged on Friday with accessory before the fact in connection to the Aug. 28 murder of Arnold Brown.
She appeared in Meridian Municipal Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.
Brown, 52, was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. on the 5200 blocks of Ash Ave. He was found lying in the carport at his house when police arrived.
Hayes was Brown's stepdaughter and is the sister of 18-year-old Onorious Campbell, who was charged with Brown's murder in September. That case was sent to a grand jury.
Meridian Police Detective Edwin Laws said in court Monday that Hayes made a phone call to a sibling around 7 p.m., two hours before the shooting was going to happen.
Laws said Hayes told the sibling that "daddy was going to die.”
Based on the investigation, Laws said, Hayes made the phone call from the house where the murder was going to take place.
In July 2018, Brown and Campbell had an incident that involved Brown getting shot, police said. That incident stemmed from Campbell believing that Brown was abusing his mother, according to police.
Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones said Hayes knew that a crime was going to be committed and should have reported it to police.
“My concern is if she knew someone was going to get injured or killed, she should have taken more effective steps to prevent it,” Jones said.
The charge, accessory before the fact, means that Hayes was involved in the murder, even though she didn't do the shooting.
Bond for Hayes, who is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility, was set at $75,000. The case will be heard by a grand jury at a later date.
