Meridian Police Department Interim Chief Lewis Robbins said several shootings over the weekend may be gang-related.
One shooting happened at 8:02 p.m. on Friday, March 27 on the 5200 block of 5th Street.
The victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The victim's condition wasn't available Monday. Robbins said authorities have identified three suspects in the case, and more arrests are expected.
Robbins said another shooting happened around 11:46 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 near 31st Ave. and Valley Street. A person in a white vehicle shot two people in a green Tahoe, he said.
On the way to the hospital, the victim's car stopped on 14th and 24th Ave., and one of the victims called Metro Ambulance, he said. The victims were taken to a local hospital and have been released.
The victims were not the intended targets in the shooting, he said.
