Meridian police, U.S. Marshals seize weapons, drugs

The Meridian Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service made several felony arrests Wednesday evening after conducting several safety checkpoints across the city.
Police and federal authorities seized multiple illegal weapons and narcotics between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. said MPD Chief Chris Read.
Ten felony and several misdemeanor arrests were made, he said. The felony cases include possession of firearms, armed robbery and aggravated assault. Read did not identify who was charged because other arrests are pending, he said.
