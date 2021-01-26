Meridian police seek suspects in Oct. 2020 shooting death

Meridian police are investigating an October 2020 shooting death.
Willis A. Bodison, of Meridian, was shot while walking near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 8th Street on Oct. 4, 2020, MPD Detective Rochester Anderson said.
Anderson said Bodison, who was shot in the arm and later died at a friend's house, was the victim of an apparent shootout between two groups. Investigators believe Bodison was an innocent bystander in the shooting.
No suspects have been identified in the case, and anyone with any information is asked to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
