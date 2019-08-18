Meridian police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that took place Saturday night on North Hills Street.
The victim was leaving a store around 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Hills Street with a money deposit and robbed at gunpoint, Meridian Capt. John Griffith said.
One suspect came out of a passengers side of a black Ford F-150 crew cab before robbing the victim, Griffith said. The suspect took the money and fled the scene in the vehicle, Griffifth said. The victim was not harmed
The suspect is described as a black man, wearing a gray sweatshirt and a yellow bandana, Griffith said. A second suspect drove the vehicle.
Police ask anyone with any information about the crime to call the Meridian Police Department or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-TIPS-8477.
