Meridian police have identified two suspects in an Aug. 7 shooting death at Old Marion Road Apartments.
MPD Det. Rochester Anderson said police are looking for Tommy Robinson Jr. and Johnny Thomas, both of Meridian. Anderson said Thomas faces a murder charge, while Robinson will be charged with accessory after the fact in the case.
Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, police arrived at the apartments and found a man who had been shot several times. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police identified the victim as Garland Jai Murray, Jr. 29, of Meridian.
People with any information in the case is are urged to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
