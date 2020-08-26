Meridian police seek suspect in July 28 fatal shooting

Meridian police are seeking a suspect in connection with a July 28 shooting death on Old Marion Road.
Ladarious Fowler has an active felony warrant for capital murder in connection with the July 28 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Bond Mansour of Tupelo, police said.
Fowler is considered armed and dangerous and may be in Livingston, Alabama, according to police.
Police said the shooting resulted from a drug deal gone bad.
Police said Mansour and a relative were in Meridian for a golf tournament on July 26 when they used social media to arrange a drug deal.
On July 28, Mansour and his relative met the sellers, but the meeting turned into an armed robbery, according to police. When Mansour resisted, he was shot and killed by Fowler, police said.
Suspect released
Another man charged in the case was released Friday after a different suspect turned himself in, police said. Sedricious Deshawn Wallace, 20, of Toomsuba, was released and exonerated of any charges, MPD Officer Rachel McCord said.
Police say a suspect, who is a minor, gave them details of his involvement in the incident. That suspect has been charged with capital murder and armed robbery, police said.
In a Meridian Police Department news release on Monday, Robert Byrd, 17, is listed as being charged on Aug. 21 with capital murder and armed robbery.
Police said they would not discuss any charges related to Byrd because of his age.
"He's being charged as an adult but we can't release the name because he's a juvenile," McCord said.
Anyone with any information in the case is urged to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
