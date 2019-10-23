Meridian police seek shooting suspect

Meridian police are looking for a woman suspected of shooting into a home on Oct. 18.
Briana Tucker, 26, of Meridian, is suspected of shooting into a residence on the 3800 block of 42nd Street, Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said.
The residence belonged to someone Tucker had a romantic relationship with, Dubose said. No one was hurt in the shooting, he said.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Meridian Police Department or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.