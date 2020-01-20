Meridian police search for suspect in connection with kidnapping, shootings, robbery

Police in Meridian are searching for 19-year-old Antonio Clay, a man they say is wanted on felony warrants for kidnapping and armed robbery.
James Hodges, 22, of Meridian has been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with an incident that took place on Oct. 21, 2019 on the 800 block of 29th Ave. in Meridian, police said.
During the incident, Hodges kidnapped the store owner and robbed him, but the victim was not injured, police said.
Police said they have been looking for Clay as a suspect in that case.
Clay is also a person of interest in connection with several shootings in the city, including one in the parking lot of Bonita Lakes mall in December, according to police.
Police consider Clay to be armed and dangerous and anyone helping him to evade law enforcement is subject to being criminally charged, according to MPD Lt. Rita Jack.
If you have information about Clay's whereabouts, call Meridian Police at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
