Meridian police search for robbery suspect

The Meridian Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday shooting and robbery.
Kenmonte Wooten, 19, is being sought in connection to the shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of 20th Street and 18th Avenue.
Interim Chief Charles Coleman said police responded after being called about a man lying the street. The man was shot in the leg when he was robbed at gunpoint, he said.
Citizens with any information in the case are encouraged to call 601-485-1893 or the East MS Crimestoppers at (855) 485-TIPS for a possible cash reward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.