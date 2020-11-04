Meridian police are looking for an inmate who escaped their custody.
Davion Hardy, 37, of Meridian escaped on Tuesday while he was being processed, said MPD Sgt. Rochester Anderson.
Hardy, who has several felony charges which include two counts of aggravated domestic violence and armed robbery, may be in the Meridian area, Anderson said.
Anderson said anyone who is helping Hardy hide will be charged.
Anyone with information on a safe and successful capture of Hardy will receive a reward.
Also, people can provide information by calling 911, East Mississippi Crime Stoppers a 1-855-485 -TIPS, or the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.
