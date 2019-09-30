Meridian police responded to two reports of armed robberies over the weekend.
On Saturday, police responded to an attempted armed robbery on the 4300 block of Hickory Lane, Police Chief Benny Dubose said. The victim told police they were assaulted but nothing was taken. Dubose said there are no suspects.
On Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery on the 2900 block of South Frontage Road, Dubose said. The victim told police he was threatened with a knife and gun in an attempt to steal his vehicle. Dubose said the victim's cellphone, wallet and ID were taken.
Dubose said police do have a suspect in the second robbery but the name was not released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.