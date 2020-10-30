Meridian police released more details in an Oct. 23 shooting death in Meridian Municipal Court Thursday.
The murder took place on 16th Avenue and 23rd Street at 7:45 p.m.
On Monday, police charged a 21-year-old Kenneth Barrett with murder in the shooting death of Charquez Mercer, 25. Mercer was found dead with a gunshot to the head, and the body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
Police also found a car belonging to the victim on the scene.
Police said based on how the body was positioned, the shooting could have taken place inside the car.
Police said Barrett gave several stories about what happened that evening, which range from an ambush to an accident. Police said in the accident story, Barrett said he and Mercer were showing each other their weapons, and Barrett shot Mercer by accident.
In the ambush story, Mercer and Barrett were driving and Mercer was killed.
Police said Barrett told them he was trying to save Mercer’s life by getting the car to a stop so he could provide medical attention.
But the accounts Barrett provided are not consistent with the video footage that was provided, police said.
Police also interviewed the juvenile who was in the car during the shooting. According to interviews with the juvenile, Barrett shot Mercer in the car. Barrett told authorities that he was on drugs on the night of the incident, but police determined noting impaired his actions.
Barrett was denied bond because he was already out on bond for an armed robbery.
