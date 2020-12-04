A Meridian police officer was injured in a crash while responding to a call Friday morning, authorities said.
Around 8 a.m, an officer was responding to a burglary in progress on the 3100 block of Old Marion Road, when a crash happened on the 22nd Avenue bridge, MPD Operations Commander Lt. William Brunelle said.
Brunelle said while approaching the bridge, the officer saw two lanes of stopped traffic and was unable to stop. The officer's car rear-ended another vehicle, causing a chain reaction, Brunelle said. The officer was taken to a local hospital with a possible shoulder injury, but no one else was hurt in the crash, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.