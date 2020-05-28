Meridian police: Murder suspect met victim through social media

A suspect in a May 25 murder in Meridian met the victim through social media, officials said during a court hearing on Thursday.
Aniyah Brooks, 17, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Jeremiah Andrew Chapman of Newton, police said.
Also charged with murder is 19-year-old Isaiah Clark of Meridian, who waived his preliminary hearing.
Investigators said during Brooks’ preliminary hearing Thursday that she first met Chapman on Facebook.
Around 4:30 a.m. on May 25, Brooks and Clark met Chapman and drove around Meridian smoking marijuana, said MPD Detective Rochester Anderson.
The trio then went to an abandoned home on 42nd Street. Clark then left and Chapman tried to have sex with Brooks, she told police.
Brooks told police she sent Clark a text message asking for help.
Clark returned to the home and confronted Chapman, grabbing Chapman’s knife and stabbing him, Anderson said.
Brooks left the scene as the men fought, police said.
Police initially believed that Chapman died of stab wounds, but an autopsy report indicated he died from a gunshot, said MPD Interim Chief Charles Coleman.
No gun or shell casings were found at the scene, Coleman said.
Anderson said investigators are looking for the car the trio were traveling in, as well as a set of keys, money and drugs.
Brooks’ bond was set at $100,000, while Clark’s was set at $500,000.
Both cases were sent to a grand jury.
