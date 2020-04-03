Meridian police make arrest in strong armed robbery

Meridian police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Thursday robbery.
Robert Andrew Walker, 39, was arrested and charged with strong armed robbery, according to Meridian Police Chief Lewis Robbins.
Police responded to the robbery at 1:19 p.m. on 8th Street and 30th Avenue.
According to police, Walker kicked the victim in the head and punched the person several times in the chest. During the assault, Walker took the victim's cell phone and battery charger, police said.
Walker was later found hiding under a house at 34th Avenue and Valley Street. When he was arrested, he still still had the victim's items, police said.
Walker is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.