Meridian police make arrest in drug case

Meridian police on Friday made an arrest in an ongoing drug investigation.
D'Artagan Adams, 38, of Meridian was charged with the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to MPD Interim Chief Charles Coleman.
Adams was found with 2 1/2 pounds of high-grade marijuana, liquid THC, two handguns and a large amount of cash, Coleman said.
The arrest comes after an investigation with Meridian Police Department's Special Operations Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Coleman said.
