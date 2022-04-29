The Meridian Police Department announced Friday a suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that left two dead.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the shooting occurred about noon Thursday at the Exxon gas station, 325 Hwy 19 North. The two victims were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
On Friday, officers arrested Cordeyair Brown, 26, in connection with the shooting. Brown was charged with two counts of first degree murder. He was being held without bond.
The identities of the two victims, Luebbers said, were not being released out of respect to the families.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update once we have further information,” she said.
Separate shooting on First Street
Police are also seeking information about a separate shooting incident the same day.
Luebbers said a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of 1st Street and Hwy 19 N. when the driver came under fire from two other vehicles.
“The driver got startled and hit the gas to get out of the area,” she said. “When they crossed Hwy 19 N. they struck a fire hydrant and then hit the side of Meridian Cycles.”
No injuries were reported in the shooting, but two vehicles and a local business were struck by gunfire.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
