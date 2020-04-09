Meridian police have arrested a man in connection with a November 2019 burglary.
Kolbie Wayne Sheffield was arrested and charged for driving under the influence after a traffic stop on Wednesday, according to interim MPD Chief Lewis Robbins.
Police later determined Sheffield had active felony warrants for a burglary that occurred on November 19, 2019, at a residence on Grandview Avenue, Robbins said. Sheffield, 22, was then charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Robbins said Sheffield was processed and transferred to the Kemper County Jail, where his bond was set at $100,000.
