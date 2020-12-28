Meridian police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man dead.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Hwy. 39/45 split in front of the Coca-Cola plant, Meridian Police Department Det. Rochester Anderson said.
The victim, 22-year-old Jahatarreon Fulghum, was shot in the head and later died from his injuries at a local hospital, Anderson said.
Another person who was in the vehicle with Fulghum received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, he said. Anderson said Fulghum and the shooter likely knew each other, and police are trying to determine why the shooting happened.
"We are trying to find the how, the who and the why," he said.
Police haven't identified a suspect in the case, but are looking for a black vehicle.
Anyone with information can call the Crimestoppers tip line at 855-485-8477 or visit the East Mississippi Crimestoppers Facebook page or website at www.eastms.crimestoppersweb.com.
