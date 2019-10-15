Meridian police investigate string of car thefts, burglaries

Meridian Police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts, vehicle burglaries and commercial burglaries over the last week.
From Thursday to Monday, police responded to ten auto burglaries, according to records provided by the police department.
The records show half of them took place on Frontage Road.
Chief Benny Dubose said burglars have been attracted to areas such as shopping centers and hotels, some of which are not well-lit.
"We do patrol quite a bit," he said.
He cautioned the public against leaving valuables in their cars.
"They see their target from the outside and they break in, " Dubose said.
Police responded to 38 auto burglaries in the month of September and average about one per day, according to Dubose.
The city has also seen an increase in the number of stolen cars over the last week.
From Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, officers responded to six reports of stolen vehicles, according to records.
Police said two of the cars have been recovered.
Records show investigators are also looking into five commercial burglaries from the past week.
In all but one of the cases, burglars got in to the business through a door, according to police.
Most auto, commercial and residential burglars don't just hit one time and stop, Dubose said.
"If we get a break in an auto burglary, that individual could be linked to 10 to 15 other auto burglaries," Dubose said.
Police haven't identified suspects in any of the burglaries.
