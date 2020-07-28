Meridian police investigate shootings, armed robberies

Meridian police are investigating a string of recent shootings and armed robberies.
According to media releases from the police department, there have been three armed robberies and 18 shootings in the last 2 weeks at various locations in the city.
The shootings are broken down by 6 individuals, 8 residences, two vehicles and two structures.
MPD Interim Chief Charles Coleman said investigators aren't sure if the shootings or robberies are related or connected to gang activity.
“We have not come to a final conclusion,” he said.
At 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday, a person was assaulted with a weapon and cash was taken during armed robbery on the 1000 block of 30th Avenue, Coleman said. As of Tuesday morning, the victim remained in the hospital in serious condition, he said.
Coleman said investigators are collecting evidence and no one has been arrested or charged in connection with the incidents.
