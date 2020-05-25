Meridian police are investigating a shooting death.
MPD Interim Chief Charles Coleman said the body of a black male was found at an abandoned house on 42nd Street around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
The victim, who was shot in the chest, has not been identified.
Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the case, Coleman said.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the man, who was between 16 and 25 years old, could have been been killed around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The body is expected to be taken to the state crime lab in Pearl on Tuesday for an autopsy.
Check back for updates.
