Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting death of an Army veteran in Meridian.
Around 8:15 a.m. Meridian police responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a vehicle between Village Apartments and the CEFCO store on Mosby Road, MPD Det. Rochester Anderson said.
After police entered the vehicle, the victim was found with a gunshot to the right side of his body. Metro Ambulance was called and EMTs provided first aid, but the victim died from his injuries, police said.
The gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, police said.
Fifty-year-old Nathan Carter, of Meridian, was identified as the victim. Carter, an Army veteran, lived at Naval Air Station-Meridian, police said.
No suspects have been identified in the case, and anyone with information is asked to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
