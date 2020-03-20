Meridian police responded to three separate shootings in the span of 17 hours.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the left arm Thursday evening while walking in the area of 8th Avenue and 16th Street near Highway Village Apartments in Meridian.
Police were notified of the shooting at 6:44 p.m., Meridian police said.
The man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, Meridian police said. His injury was not life threatening.
The victim told police he did not see the person who shot him, nor know the reason he was shot, police said.
There were no witnesses and the unknown driver who took the man to the hospital left before police could question the driver, police said.
Around noon on Friday, police reponded a shooting on 25th Street and 43rd Ave and a different shooting on 10th Street and 27th Ave. No suspects have been identified, and police do not know if the three shootings are related.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.