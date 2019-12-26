Meridian police investigate separate armed robberies

Meridian police are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened this week.
Meridian Police Department Capt. John Griffith said authorities responded to an armed robbery on the 100 block of North Hills Street on Tuesday. While the victim was standing at an ATM, he was held at gunpoint and had his cash stolen, Griffith said.
Griffith said the incident happened around 3 p.m., but the victim didn't report it until 6:48 p.m. The suspect is a black male, he said.
On Thursday, police responded to an armed robbery around 3:16 a.m. on the 1400 block of 14th Ave. As the victim was walking down the street, he was threatened with a gun as three suspects demanded cash, Griffith said.
Griffith said the victim did not have the money to give the suspects. Police said the suspects are a black female and two black males.
Anyone with information in either case is urged to call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-TIPS or the police department.
