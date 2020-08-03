Meridian police are investigating the second fatal shooting in five days on Old Marion Road.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday off Old Marion Road, Officer Rachel McCord said Monday.
Two people had a fight over a gun and someone fired shots before leaving the area, McCord said. A man, who has not been identified, died in the shooting, police said.
Police have not made any arrests, McCord said.
No arrests have been made in a separate, unrelated shooting that happened in the same area on July 28, police said.
The shooting occurred at 6:06 p.m. near Old Marion Road Apartments, police said.
The victim, who has not been identified, was in town for a golf tournament, police said.
The shooting came after two men offered to sell some watches to two other men they met through the social media platform called Snapchat, police said. When the group met up, one of the buyers demanded money from one of the sellers, police said.
One of the sellers then shot one of the buyers twice in the torso, killing him, police said.
Authorities said the victim was a minor from Lee County.
The suspects, described by police as Black males in their late teens or early 20s, left the scene.
Police are asking for anyone with information in either case to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
-Bianca Moorman contributed reporting.
