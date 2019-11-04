Meridian police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Monday morning.
Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said the female victim was shot around 2:55 a.m. on the 1700 block of 18th Avenue. The woman, who was shot in the side, heard four or five gunshots as she was in her bedroom, Dubose said
She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Dubose said no suspects have been arrested in the case.
