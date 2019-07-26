Authorities in Meridian are investigating a Thursday morning armed robbery,
Police responded around 8:19 a.m. in the 4000 block of Chandler Road in Lauderdale County, Meridian Police Capt. John Griffith said.
Griffith said a woman was robbed at gunpoint and her purse was stolen. The victim was not injured, Griffith said.
Griffith said a man followed the victim from the CEFCO station in Collinsville to Chandler Road before he robbed her. Authorities have a suspect in the case, Griffith said.
