Authorities in Meridian are investigating a Sunday armed robbery.
At 10:47 p.m, officers got a call from the Astro Motel about someone who was robbed six hours earlier, said Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose.
The victim said he wasn't robbed at the motel, but near the College Park Shopping Center. Dubose said the victim walked from that location to the motel, where a neighbor of the victim called authorities. Dubose said money was taken from the victim.
Dubose said authorities do not have a suspect in the case.
