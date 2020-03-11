Authorities in Meridian are investigating a Tuesday evening armed robbery,
Police responded around 9:25 p.m. on the 2900 block of South Frontage Road, Meridian Police Capt. John Griffith said.
The incident happened when a woman was returning money she had loaned to a man, Griffith said. Two men dressed in black approached and held the man at gunpoint, taking the money. The victim was not injured, Griffith said.
Griffith said police have three possible suspects and are determining what the woman's role was during the incident.
Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.