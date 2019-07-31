Authorities are investigating three unrelated incidents in Meridian.
Around 9:12 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to an armed robbery on the 2700 block of Myrtlewood Drive, Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said.
Dubose said two people were sitting in a residence when they heard a knock on the door. After answering the door, three black males entered the home and held the victims at gunpoint, taking their money, personal items, and a dog. Dubose said the suspects drove away in a blue Nissan. The victims were unharmed.
Police also responded to two separate, unrelated shootings early Wednesday morning.
The first shooting happened around 12:04 a.m. on the 3100 block of Valley Road and involved a male victim. The victim, who heard gunshots before being shot in the hand, said he didn't want to be taken to the hospital, according to police.
About an hour later, authorities responded to another shooting around 1:07 a.m. on the 4400 block of 32nd Street. Dubose said a man was shot in the left shoulder when he was driving.
There are no suspects in the robbery or shootings, Dubose said.
