The victim in a fatal shooting in Meridian Tuesday evening was in town for a golf tournament, police said.
The shooting occurred at 6:06 p.m. on Old Marion Road near Old Marion Road Apartments, said MPD interim Chief Charles Coleman.
The shooting came after two men offered to sell some watches to two other men they met through the social media platform called Snapchat, he said.
When the group met up, one of the buyers demanded money from one of the sellers, Coleman said.
One of the sellers then shot one of the buyers twice in the torso, killing him, Coleman said.
Coleman said the victim, who has not been identified, is a minor from Lee County.
The suspects, described by police as Black males in their late teens or early 20s, left the scene.
Police are asking for anyone with information in the case to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
