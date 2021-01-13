Two suspects in a child pornography case had their charges dropped by the Meridian police department.
The charges against Tia Terrell and Millian Dean, both of Meridian, have been dropped, said MPD Det. Rochester Anderson.
Terrell, Dean, Eddie Holt, and Loretta Lolo Allen Bennett were each charged with receiving with intent to distribute child pornography, possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography, police said.
Anderson said the charges against Bennett and Holt have not been dropped. Bennett has additional charges of hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.
