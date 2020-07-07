Meridian Police Department establishes community outreach initiative

The Meridian Police Department has announced the establishment of a community outreach initiative. The project’s first phase is to strengthen community policing, while the second phase is the establishment of the MPD communications team.
The team is composed of Lt. Patrick Gale and patrol officers Rachel McCord and Kayla Gould.
The group’s goal is to further improve communication between the department, the media, and the community, according to a news release.
“Make no mistake about it, we are committed to our community,” MPD Interim Chief Charles Coleman said in the release. “The MPD Communications Team is just one of many ways that we are working to help better meet the needs of our city.”
