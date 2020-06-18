Meridian police demonstrate traffic stop protocols

Meridian police officer Kayla Gould stepped out of her patrol car and approached the driver’s side of the black Tahoe.
The vehicle was full of basketball players headed home after practice.
Making eye contact with the driver, Gould asked him for his license before walking back to her car. She returned to give the man a speeding ticket; they spoke briefly and he drove away.
The traffic stop wasn’t real, but a simulation of the protocols police follow during a stop.
The demonstration aimed to show people what to do when they’re pulled by police, said MPD interim Chief Charles Coleman. City officials hosted the simulation Thursday amid national concerns about police brutality.
The demonstration included two scenarios, one showing the proper response to being pulled over, and the other showing an inappropriate response.
Coleman said his goal is to make sure officers are properly trained on how to de-escalate a situation.
“The message we wanted to send today was not just to a particular audience or race, but it was sent to all citizens of Meridian about the proper way to interact with the police,” he said.
“If you are doing nothing wrong, you have nothing to worry about in the city of Meridian,” Coleman added. “We want you to feel comfortable and safe with the police."
Coleman also provided tips to drivers, such as keeping your hands on the wheel so police can see them, turning on the dome light at night, and telling officers if you have a weapon in the vehicle.
Southeast Lauderdale graduate Javieon Malone, who was the driver pulled over during the demonstration, said he was nervous, but found the simulation useful.
“I feel like it’s pretty impactful because of the things that are happening in the world right now,” he said. “I feel like we need to know this."
