An armed robbery took place at Citi Trends on North Frontage Road in Meridian at 6:47 p.m. Monday.
There were no injuries reported.
There is one suspect, but no arrests have been made, according to Chief Benny Dubose.
"A black male entered the store, got some articles of clothing, went to the desk as if paying for them, took the clothing and money and left the store," Dubose said.
The police do not disclose theft amounts, Dubose said.
A representative from the Citi Trends store declined to comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.