Meridian residents will have an opportunity to bring their concerns directly to the Chief of Police at a series of events scheduled throughout October.
Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said the meetings will be held for each ward for residents to share concerns about their neighborhoods, ask questions and get information about MPD’s efforts in their communities.
The meetings, which will be set up like town hall forums, will not be open to the media. Young said residents might want to discuss specific incidents or cases, and she wanted them to feel comfortable doing so without media present. Residents will have an opportunity to speak to media after the meeting if they so choose.
The meetings will all be held at the Meridian Police Department, 510 22nd Avenue, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the following days:
Ward 1 - Monday, Oct. 11;
Ward 2 - Tuesday, Oct. 12;
Ward 3 - Wednesday, Oct. 13;
Ward 4 - Thursday, Oct. 14; and,
Ward 5 - Friday, Oct. 15
