Meridian police have arrested and charged three suspects in a child pornography case.
Loretta Allen Bennett, Millian Dean and Eddie Gray Holt were taken into custody on Thursday, police said in a media release.
Each were charged with receiving with intent to distribute child pornography, possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography. Bennett has additional charges of hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.
Police have a warrant for another suspect in the case and more information will be released once the suspect is in custody, police said.
Bennett and Holt have posted bond,while Dean is being held at the Kemper County Jail.
