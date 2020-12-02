Meridian police have in custody three of the four suspects wanted in a Nov. 24 fatal shooting.
Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derrickus Dean, 22, Jatarius Easley, 19, all of Meridian are in custody after turning themselves in to the Meridian Police Department, police said.
Police said Pruitt, Easley, Dean have been charged with capital murder and are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings at noon on Monday. Another suspect Derricus Graham,17, is still wanted.
Two other suspects in the case, Bondarrius Moffite,15, and Dezjaun Moffite, 17, were already in police custody.
The suspects are all connected to the Nov. 24 shooting death of 17-year-old Jaheim Jemerson at Carousel Place Apartments.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS or the Meridian Police Department.
