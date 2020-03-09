Meridian police have made arrests in connection with an aggravated assault and burglary.
Melvin Blakely Jr., 21, and Shancortne Tomeka McCain, 24, both of Meridian, were arrested and charged with residential burglary and aggravated assault, according to Meridian police.
Blakley and McCain both have a total bond of $75,000.
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, Meridian Police responded to an assault call at the Magnolia Courts Apartments and found a female resident with stab wounds, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, had surgery and is expected to recover, police said.
Blakely and McCain are accused of breaking into the victim's apartment, stealing property and attacking the victim after a confrontation, police said.
When police arrived, Blakley and McCain had already left the scene.
Meridian police said the victim and the suspects knew each other.
McCain had an initial court appearance on March 6. Blakely and McCain's court preliminary and bond hearings were scheduled for Monday, March 9.
