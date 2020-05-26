Meridian police have arrested one of two suspects in connection with a Monday stabbing death.
MPD Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said Isaiah Clark, 19, of Meridian, turned himself in around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Coleman said Isaiah Clark was charged with murder and is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing at noon Thursday.
The arrest came after police responded between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. at an abandoned house in the 3800 block of 42nd Street. The victim of the stabbing was identified as Jeremiah Andrew Chapman of Newton County.
Police continue to search for another suspect, Ernest Clark, 20 of Meridian, who was driving the getaway car, a red Chevy Capri.
The two men are not related.
No motive has been established in the case, police said.
Those with information in the case are asked to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-TIPS.
