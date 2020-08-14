Meridian police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May shooting.
Ramone Tye Christopher Daniels, 20, of Meridian, was arrested on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals Service in connection with a shooting near 35th Avenue and 45th Street, according to MPD Officer Rachel McCord.
McCord said Daniels was taken into custody at a residence at 2452 54th Avenue after running from authorities.
Daniels, who was charged with aggravated assault, armed carjacking and shooting into a vehicle, is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention on a $60,000 bond.
Daniels was previously arrested in April in connection with a March 27 shooting near 51st Avenue and 5th Street. In that case, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.
