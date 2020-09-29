Meridian police arrested a man suspected of an August armed robbery.
Melvin M. Thaggard Jr., 25, of Meridian, was taken into custody Monday in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Aug. 26 an Exxon on Highway 19 North, Meridian police officer Rachel McCord said.
Thaggard has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and armed robbery, according to a media release from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department. Thaggard has a total bond of $800,000 and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.