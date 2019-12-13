Meridian police arrest suspect in connection with CITGO shooting; search continues for shooter

Meridian police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station.
Earnquarious Q. Jackson, 26, of Meridian was arrested in connection with the Dec. 6 shooting at the CITGO on Highway 19, Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said.
Dubose said Jackson was charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a building, shooting into a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.
Jackson is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility with a total bond of $185,000.
The shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people, according to Dubose.
The victim was identified as Deondra Brandon, 29, of Meridian.
Police are looking for the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Javarious Page.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Page is encouraged to contact East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
