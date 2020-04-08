Meridian police arrest shoplifting suspect

Meridian police have arrested a man on a shoplifting charge.
Zachary Wesley Cole, 53, was arrested on the charges of shoplifting and felon in possession of a firearm, according to interim MPD Chief Lewis Robbins.
Police took the call at 5:21 p.m Tuesday at the Walmart on 2nd Avenue. According to police Cole, ran out of the store and got into the passenger side of a car. Robbins said the car was later located and Cole was arrested.
Cole has no bond.
