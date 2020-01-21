Meridian police have arrested a man on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and drive-by shooting, according to a news release.

19-year-old Antonio Clay was in the Lauderdale County Jail Tuesday afternoon on a bond totaling $425,000, awaiting an initial court appearance set for Thursday. 

Police had said they were looking for Clay as a suspect in an incident that took place on Oct. 21, 2019 on the 800 block of 29th Ave. in Meridian. 

According to police, James Hodges of Meridian kidnapped a store owner and robbed him, but the victim was not injured.

Hodges has been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. 

Police also said Clay was a person of interest in connection with several shootings in the city, including one in the parking lot of Bonita Lakes mall in December.

