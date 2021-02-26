Six Meridian men are facing felony charges under Project EJECT, police said Friday.
Those charged include:
•TaMarcus Smith was charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.
•Torshaun Griffin was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
•Marcus Powell has charges from an outside agency.
•Henry Pruitt III has multiple charges of felon in possession of a firearm.
•Antonio Clay was charged with two counts of drive-by shooting.
•Jimmy Ivy was charged with four counts of a controlled substance with intent to sell and distribute.
The arrests are part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Guardian. It was established in Meridian in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.