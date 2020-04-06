The Meridian Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a March 26 shooting.
Derrick Warren, 35, was charged with shooting into a vehicle and felon carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at a $280,000.
Jawon Lavon Ramsey, 29, was also charged with shooting into a vehicle and felon carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $280,000.
Warren and Ramsey are accused of shooting into a vehicle near 23rd Street and 19th Avenue, according to interim MPD Chief Lewis Robbins. The men kept shooting as the vehicle continued on to Grandview Avenue and 43rd Street, police said.
The suspects left the scene before police arrived, and the victim was not injured in the shooting, police said.
